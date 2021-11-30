Neursantys Selected for mHUB Premier MedTech Accelerator Cohort in Chicago
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary, Alberta-based Neursantys has been selected as one of nine high-potential medical device businesses to participate in the premier MedTech Accelerator cohort at Chicago-based mHUB, the nation’s leading independent hardtech and manufacturing innovation center. The startups were selected based on their ability to address large, unmet needs with innovative solutions that will transform patient care. The rigorous selection process included an advisory committee of healthcare industry experts, venture capitalists, manufacturers, and serial entrepreneurs. Along with the other teams participating in the program, Neursantys has moved to mHUB’s state-of-the-art facilities in Chicago.
The mHUB accelerator provides access to capital through a $15M Product Impact Fund, with follow-on investment opportunities from the program’s corporate partners as well as access to over $6M of capital-intensive prototyping equipment and business resources. mHUB industry partners engage with the MedTech Accelerator startups to provide clinical access and strategic connections within the healthcare industry. Each startup is also matched with seasoned medtech industry mentors and provided with access to mHUB’s network of over 500 U.S. manufacturers in Chicago, one of the nation’s largest manufacturing regions.
Neursantys has developed a powerful new class of non-invasive wearable neuroprosthetic that integrates diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of neurophysiological impairments caused by injuries, disease, and aging. The company’s first product, NEURVESTA, addresses a key challenge of normal healthy aging, which causes the average person to lose 40% of their balance function by the age of 70, increasing the risk of fall-related injuries and significantly reducing the ability to live independently. By enabling tens of millions of people to continue living independently for much longer, the NEURVESTA device and related services are positioned to become the cornerstone of an aging-in-place market already valued at $150B per year in the U.S. alone.
“As we expand beyond our roots in Calgary and Silicon Valley, mHUB provides a unique combination of investment, medical device prototyping, small volume manufacturing, clinical pilot opportunities, and mentorship from healthcare leaders to accelerate our company’s next growth phase here in Chicago”, said John Ralston, Neursantys CEO. “The mHUB MedTech Accelerator program also provides an unparalleled community environment in which to complete key product development and clinical validation milestones.”
“The healthcare industry is primed for disruption due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the speed at which smart device technologies are transforming a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications,” said Heather Walsh, Executive Director, MedTech Cohort, mHUB Accelerator Program. “Demand-driven, novel medical device technologies are being developed in response to the identification of new pain points in healthcare and an understanding of how technology innovations can address those challenges. I’m thrilled to work with Neursantys and the MedTech Accelerator cohort to support their commercialization of exciting new solutions to large, unmet clinical needs.”
About Neursantys (https://neursantys.com)
With offices in Calgary, Alberta and Chicago, Illinois, Neursantys is integrating innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable neuroprosthetic that can deliver both diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of neurophysiological impairments caused by injuries, disease, and aging.
About mHUB (www.mhubchicago.com)
Chicago-based mHUB is a leading independent hardtech and manufacturing innovation center that supports physical product innovation within the entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting manufacturing industries. The mHUB community includes over 428 active and alumni startups and small businesses supported by a deep talent pool of product designers and developers, entrepreneurs, engineers and manufacturers, corporate leaders, industry experts, mentors, and investors. Since launching in 2017, the mHUB community has generated more than $430M in revenue, launched more than 1,256 products, hired more than 2,153 employees, and raised nearly $702M in capital.
