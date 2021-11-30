Shaftsbury/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B303397

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 1748 hours

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Bell

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Caroline Wasser

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gardner, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 29, 2021 at approximately 1748 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 9 and Notch Road in the Town of Woodford for a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries. Initial investigation determined that the operator of

vehicle #1, Robert Bell (39) of Hinsdale, NH, was travelling east on VT Route 9

at a speed in excess of the posted speed limit. Bell failed to maintain his lane

of travel, crossing over the centerline into the westbound lane. Bell's vehicle

then collided head on with vehicle #2, operated by Caroline Wasser (47) of

Gardner, NY, that was travelling westbound.

Bell was determined to not be wearing his seatbelt and died from injuries

sustained in the collision at the scene. Wasser was transported to the Southern

Vermont Medical Center for treatment for suspected minor injuries.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police

Department, Bennington Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Vermont Agency of Transportation, Medical Examiner's Office and Walt's Towing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper Tyler

Silva of the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-422-5421.