Shaftsbury/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B303397
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 1748 hours
STREET: VT Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Bell
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Caroline Wasser
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gardner, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 29, 2021 at approximately 1748 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 9 and Notch Road in the Town of Woodford for a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries. Initial investigation determined that the operator of
vehicle #1, Robert Bell (39) of Hinsdale, NH, was travelling east on VT Route 9
at a speed in excess of the posted speed limit. Bell failed to maintain his lane
of travel, crossing over the centerline into the westbound lane. Bell's vehicle
then collided head on with vehicle #2, operated by Caroline Wasser (47) of
Gardner, NY, that was travelling westbound.
Bell was determined to not be wearing his seatbelt and died from injuries
sustained in the collision at the scene. Wasser was transported to the Southern
Vermont Medical Center for treatment for suspected minor injuries.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police
Department, Bennington Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Vermont Agency of Transportation, Medical Examiner's Office and Walt's Towing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper TylerSilva of the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-422-5421.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421