Merry & Bright Holiday Happenings at The Dandy Crown

Second Floor Reopened – Year-round Patio – Holiday Party Options – Visit with Santa – New Year’s Eve and Other Seasonal Events

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dandy Crown www.thedandycrown.com, a River West neighborhood cocktail-focused restaurant and bar, has several Merry & Bright events to end 2021. The holidays also reopen the second-floor lounge at The Dandy Crown for the first time since March 2020, providing an extra interior room. Plus, the outdoor patio remains a year-round option, fueled by fire pits, propane heaters, hot cocktails, and S’mores Kits from Sugar Bliss www.sugarblisscakes.com in addition to the seasonal comfort food and historical and craft cocktails, all created inhouse. The Dandy Crown’s daily Happy Hour, happening every day from 3pm-6pm, features $7 house Daiquiris and Old Fashioneds along with rotating discounted beers and shots.

The Dandy Crown can host numerous holiday party options for groups of ten to two hundred and utilize indoor and outdoor space. Virtual events with cocktail classes and offsite cocktails to-go catering options are available, and each event is made-to-order.

Other Merry & Bright holiday events at The Dandy Crown through the end of the year include:

Sunday, December 5: The Ogden International School of Chicago Athletic Booster Club hosts their annual fundraiser during the Bears game from 11am to 4pm, complimentary food at half-time. Make a $25 donation per person to the organization at the door or in advance at www.squareup.com/store/OgdenBooster. Plus, throughout December, $1 of every Wintertime Smash cocktail sold will benefit the Friends of Ogden friendsofogden.com.

Thursday, December 9: A Holiday Meet and Greet with Santa Claus from 5pm-7pm. Bring a favorite family member, person, or pet and receive a free electronic photo with Santa Frank santafrank.com taken by a professional photographer.

Sunday, December 12: It’s a free Holiday Wreath Decorating class from 2pm to 6pm, featuring martinis made with The Botanist.

Sunday, December 19: Get DIY Last-minute Holiday Supplies such as gift wrapping and card-making assistance to wrap up the holidays with ease, for free, from 2pm to 6pm, featuring The Glenlivet cocktails.

Friday, December 31: New Year’s Eve is so nice The Dandy Crown celebrates it twice. The Dandy Crown celebrates both the British and American New Year! Ring in the British New Year at 6pm, and ring it in again at midnight Chicago time, each time with a complimentary glass of bubbles and party favors.



About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused restaurant and bar with an ample year-round outdoor patio located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. The Dandy Crown is currently open Wednesdays 3pm-midnight, Thursdays 3pm-2am, Fridays 3pm-2am, Saturday noon-3am, and Sundays noon-midnight. For up-to-date information, please visit www.thedandycrown.com, be social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, all at @TheDandyCrown, or call 312-846-6420.

