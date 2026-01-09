SECOND ANNUAL 'TUNNEL OF LOVE' LOVE-THEMED POP-UP RETURNS TO THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

Tunnel of Love at The Dandy Crown Tunnel of Love at The Dandy Crown Fireside Table Tunnel of Love Cocktail at The Dandy Crown

Tunnel of Love, a love-themed pop-up, returns to The Dandy Crown in Chicago from January 21 to February 28.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enter the Tunnel of Love, a love-themed mini pop-up on the heated, enclosed patio at The Dandy Crown, 694 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, from January 21 to February 28. It’s a whimsically decorated, love-inspired cocktail-focused experience to share with a partner, BFF, friends, and family – even the four-legged furry ones, as dog-friendly dogs are welcome!

Tunnel of Love welcomes all love and lovers of cocktails, including non-alcoholic versions. The libations will come in soft hues evocative of love in decorative glassware celebrating love. The love-themed cocktails include: Heart Shaped Negroni (Tanquerary gin, bitter aperitivo, cinnamon-orange red vermouth, passionfruit), Pretty in Pink (vodka, pink curaçao, house pink lemonade, pink peppercorn), Breakfast In Bed (Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso with blueberry and pure maple syrup), Agave You My Heart (Cazadores Reposado tequila, house mulled wine, agave, orange, lime), (Chocolate Covered) Strawberry Daiquiri (Don Q rum, creme de cacao, strawberry, lime, chocolate covered strawberry, chocolate-infused Myer's dark rum float), Dirty Mind (Ketel One vodka, dry vermouth, house garlicky olive brine, umami bitters, white truffle oil, caviar bump), Just An Old Fashioned Love Song (bay leaf and black tea infused Dickel bourbon, cherry cola bitters, lemon expression), Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart (gin infused with yellow bell pepper, Nixta corn liqueur, yuzu, ginger, sesame oil), Rose Emoji (Corazon blanco tequila, lime, white chocolate, raspberry, rose water), plus non-alcoholic offerings Pink Palmer (black tea infused Seedlip spirit, house pink lemonade), I Love Yuzo Much (Seelip spirit, raspberry, yuzu, ginger beer, sesame), and a THC cocktail Love Buzz (Nowadays THC Spirit, strawberry, rose water, lime).

Tunnel of Love is free to attend. While walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, many lovely events will be planned throughout the pop-up.

Tunnel of Love will open at The Dandy Crown on Wednesday, January 21, through Saturday, February 28, 2026. For more information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and follow along on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown

About The Dandy Crown:

Located in River West at 694 N Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, The Dandy Crown is a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant. With an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, it's well known for its creative drinks, seasonal menus, a dynamic calendar of pop-ups, and community events. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com or call 312-846-6420.

