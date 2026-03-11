'SECRET GARDEN' FLORAL-THEMED POP-UP AT THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

Secret Garden at The Dandy Crown logo Secret Garden at The Dandy Crown in Chicago Secret Garden cocktail at The Dandy Crown

The Dandy Crown welcomes the return of eternal spring in the Secret Garden, a floral and botanical-themed pop-up in Chicago for the second year.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patio of The Dandy Crown in River West welcomes the return of eternal spring in the Secret Garden, a floral and botanical-themed mini pop-up in Chicago for the second year. It all begins on the first day of Spring, Friday, March 20, and opens daily through Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026. Secret Garden will offer a respite within the city, encapsulated in flowers and greenery, allowing patrons to imbibe alcoholic and non-alcoholic spring-forward libations on the enclosed patio heated by five fire pits, where all are welcome, including dog-friendly dogs.

The colorful spring and floral-themed cocktails include Touch Grass (wakame-lemongrass infused rhum agricole, banane du bresil, lime, thai basil honey), Locked in the Shed (chamomile infused Dickel Rye, ume plum liqueur, saffron, honey, lemon expression), Shiso Tipsy (jasmine and peach blossom infused vodka, dry vermouth, shiso tincture), Through the Garden (cucumber-infused Tanqueray Gin, Italicus, hibiscus, citrus, soda, celery salt), Do Not Disturb (Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black, espresso, lavender, amaretto, almond milk on the side), Molten Gold (marigold infused Cazadores reposado tequila, mango, turmeric, lime, cocoa bitters, toasted chili heat), Sangria Bonita (dry Spanish red wine, berries, brandy, rose), Dreamland (gin, violette, blackberry, yuzu, coconut, mystery bitters), Hugo Deluxe (Floyds Deluxe lager, Aquavit, elderflower, lemon), plus a non-alcoholic THC cocktail Flower Shop (Nowadays 2mg THC spirit, strawberry, rose, lime), and two additional non-alcoholic mocktails Dandy Lemonade (lemon oleo saccharum, fresh juice, sea salt) and Sleepwalker (N/A whiskey alternative, lemon, chamomile).



Secret Garden is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are recommended. Additionally, several fun floral events are planned throughout the pop-up. Secret Garden will debut at The Dandy Crown on Friday, March 20, through Sunday, May 10, 2026. For more information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and follow along on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown.

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused bar and restaurant with an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and be social on Instagram, or call 312-846-6420.

