LET’S TALK WOMXN CHICAGO PRESENTS THEIR SIXTH ANNUAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION 'RETRO REVOLUTION DANCE PARTY'

Spend the evening in an unabashed celebration of women empowering women; this celebration is for all of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close out Women’s History Month with the sixth annual Let’s Talk Womxn LetsTalkWomxn.com March event “Retro Revolution Dance Party”. This year’s celebration brings together the leading Chicago-area women restaurateurs and entrepreneurs from Let's Talk Womxn on Tuesday, March 31, at Moe’s Cantina, 155 West Kinzie Street in River North, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Spend the evening in an unabashed celebration of women empowering women; this celebration is for all of Chicago. Men are more than welcome. All should bring their best retro vibe. Tickets include incredible tastings by Let's Talk Womxn member food stations, DJ, dancing, drag performances, and more. A cash bar featuring unique offerings from Let’s Talk Womxn beverage makers is also available. Bring the retro vibes and revolutionary energy!

Visit LetsTalkWomxn.com to purchase tickets for only $40 or on Eventbrite with the keyword WOMXN.

Let's Talk Womxn's ethos is that women's power is more than the one month of March or the one IWD day they’re given each year. Let’s Talk Womxn empower each other all year round. Chicago is the hub of 15 cities and 900+ women entrepreneurs in the renegade action movement. Follow along at @letstalkwomxn, support and join the force that is Let's Talk Womxn.

Retro Revolution Dance Party features offerings from these Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago restaurateurs and purveyors:

Carly LeTourneau of Bob Chinn's Crab House

Catalina Bentz of Catan Pisco

Edwige Ngouen of TITÙN Cocktails

Heather Bublick of Soul & Smoke

Korina Sanchez of Moe's Cantina

Layla Bitoy-Dillon of Bitoy's Sweet Treats

Mary Aregoni of Saigon Sisters

Molly Matelski of Enjoy MMMM

Mona Sang of Khmai Fine Dining

Sam Rattanopas of NaKorn

Sheetal Bhagat of Spice Note Tequila

Tiffany Williams of Exquisite Catering & Events

Tigist Reda of Demera

Yasmin Curtis of Two Fish Crab Shack

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN (LTW):

LTW is a lauded 100% volunteer-based action movement to boost the businesses of women-owned restaurateurs and food and beverage entrepreneurs. It is a unique model of collaboration between competitors. By eschewing elitism and being open to all, allocating all revenue to its members, having zero overheads and zero bureaucracy, all-year learning, and real-world support, LTW is the antithesis of most conventional associations and foundations that abound. LTW defies the model of women’s leadership panels, conferences, and lunches that tend to abound, especially in March. Founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., in 2020, it has expanded to 15 cities across the US and Canada with 900+ women owners and is proliferating. LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Columbus, Detroit, and Toronto. Everything LTW does by its female owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in food and drink to build strength in numbers and lift each other to scale. See the credo on LetsTalkWomxn.com.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.