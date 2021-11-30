Provivi Celebrates One Year of Commercial Sales in Mexico
Significant advancements in farming and distribution services attained since ProviviFAW® launched in November 2020
Our focus remains on helping farmers transform the methods in protecting crops by investing in pheromone-based technologies and these results reflect the tremendous growth of our Mexico operations.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., a leading provider of crop protection solutions using pheromone technology to restore a natural balance in agriculture, is pleased to report an update for its first full commercial year in various regions in Mexico.
— Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO
2021 Mexico Commercial Sales Highlights
• First-year sales for product ProviviFAW® positioned the natural technology among the top 10 best-selling fall armyworm control solutions in corn.
• Over 1,000 growers served through more than 40 distributors, with a footprint of 100,000 hectares in targeted states.
• Growers achieved consistent benefits from the use of Provivi’s pheromone-based crop protection service, including a noteworthy decrease in damage by the fall armyworm and a reduction in insecticide applications.
"We are encouraged by the momentum of our business in Mexico in its first year and our successful efforts to service growers seeking an effective system of integrated pest management tools," said Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our focus remains on helping farmers transform the methods in protecting their crops by investing in pheromone-based technologies. These results reflect the tremendous growth of our Mexico operations as the team continues to assess opportunities that strengthen our capabilities."
Provivi launched its sales program with a clear commitment to creating value for farmers by supplying critical data supporting the advantages of adopting sustainable and natural solutions inspired by nature.
"Provivi is pleased to expand its operations in Mexico and extends deep gratitude to the growers and distributors that saw the value in this innovative technology by adopting it into their everyday practices," said Juan Lombana, Chief Commercial Officer. "The Provivi team made notable progress addressing the needs of customers in the Bajio and Sinaloa regions. Based on the results of our strong execution, customer feedback, and positive response to the benefits of Provivi’s mobile application, we move forward into 2022 with the intent to accelerate demand generation."
Provivi's data-driven app is a customer-centric tool deployed by the scouting team to supply growers with pertinent information in real-time. Growers equipped with the app can obtain specific information about their crops obtained by monitoring ProviviFAW® in action against pests in their fields. This customizable crop management system helps them make informed decisions.
"I am very proud to be a producer," said Alejandro López, a grower based in San Martín Hidalgo, Jalisco. "We plant in our fields with great satisfaction and manage the crop throughout its cycle with even greater satisfaction when we are in the thresher. I am pleased to harvest with fewer agrochemicals. The pest control is so effective that it allowed me to stop applying pest control three times. More important is that beneficial insects appear that we had not seen for years because the chemicals we had previously been utilizing in larger amounts to combat the fall armyworm would wipe out everything."
"Last year, some engineers from Provivi introduced us to a natural method to combat the fall armyworm," said Javier Vargas, a grower based in Las Trojes, Jocotepec, Jalisco. "Installing bags sending out pheromones, attracting males and confusing them, so they would not find a female. And since they did not meet, there was no mating, and there were no eggs. I don't know if it was a coincidence or not, but since we put the pheromone dispensers in the field, we have not had any problems with the fall armyworm. We have had to apply insecticides up to three to four times to control the fall armyworm problem in other years, but now the plant is healthy."
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
Ani Mikaelian
Provivi, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn