Middlesex Barracks- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A304722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/28/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flint St, Williamstown

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Raymond Smith Jr

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/29/21 at approximately 1117 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred on 11/28/21 at approximately 2030 hours. Through further investigation it was revealed that Raymond Smith Jr threatened to use a deadly weapon on a family member. Smith Jr also resisted arrest when Troopers attempted to take him into custody. Smith Jr was taken into custody and later released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Divison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.