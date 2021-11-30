Middlesex Barracks- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A304722
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/28/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Flint St, Williamstown
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Raymond Smith Jr
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/29/21 at approximately 1117 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred on 11/28/21 at approximately 2030 hours. Through further investigation it was revealed that Raymond Smith Jr threatened to use a deadly weapon on a family member. Smith Jr also resisted arrest when Troopers attempted to take him into custody. Smith Jr was taken into custody and later released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Divison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.