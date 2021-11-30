Rising Oakland R&B Indie artist, Neah Rose, is hitting the sound waves with the new Single “Lonely” dropping December 30
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonely delivers a powerful message to women that being lonely at times is okay. Women are a lot of the time known to be passive-aggressive, but this track is the opposite of that. It also displays a form of self-care and love.
The Oakland-based multi-talented, musical songstress and artist Neah Rose is back with a new sound produced by San Francisco’s platinum producer DEO, releasing her new hit single “Lonely,” and she is ready to hit the charts with this organic track, creating a sound that is so catchy it will have you singing the melody.
Neah Rose is a force to be reckoned with as she continues to climb the charts in her solo efforts with “Lonely” paving the way. The new single will be on all music platforms on December 30, 2021. The album will follow to drop by the first quarter of 2022.
About Neah Rose
Neah Rose was born and raised in Oakland, California raised by her mother and father. Her father is also an Oakland resident former DJ and producer. Neah Rose has had a strong passion for music since the early age of 4. When her dad was a DJ, he would take her to assist him during events he spun at. Rose was always around when he was practicing for events which lead her to be around music all the time. She fell in love with Old School music- music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Neah Rose is inspired by the most influential musicians such as Sade, Anita Baker, Lauryn Hill, Loose Ends, Usher, Marsha Ambrosius, and those are just to name a few. Neah Rose enjoys creating the sounds of different genres of music, such as R&B, Neo-Soul, Hip Hop, and at times Gospel music as well. As a child, Rose was part of the gospel choir at First AME Baptist Church in Oakland. In the later time, while attending UC Berkeley for Theatre & Performing Arts, she spent her time part of the gospel choir from 2012-2014. In between the years of attending UC Berkeley and being a part of the gospel choir, Rose took on a position as an Intern at the Bay's hottest hip hop & r&b station 106.1 KMEL in 2014. These experiences are what helped Neah Rose aim to pursue writing and producing music her music. Neah Rose wrote her first song during Pre-School, but in the moments of starting a music career as a singer, songwriter, and emcee she wrote and recorded her first track in 2012, titled “This Love” Since then, Rose has written and released singles and complete albums consisting of both Hip Hop and R&B. Her latest album “Spoiled” was released in (2017). “Spoiled” consisted of features from some of Oakland's most influential Keak da Sneak and Mistah Fab. To follow Neah Rose visit: https://linktr.ee/officialneahrose
Carmen Grayson
Carmen Grayson
