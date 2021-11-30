ETS News Release: New Time and Leave System Completed

Newsroom Posted on Nov 29, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The state recently completed the implementation of a new electronic time and leave system that creates greater accuracy and efficiency in its payroll process. About 13,000 employees in the Executive and Legislative branches, and the Office of the Hawaiian Affairs are using the new system. Over 90,000 electronic leave records now flow through the automated system each month, and electronic timesheets are used to auto-calculate overtime and other types of pay.

Timesheets and leave requests are now transmitted electronically to the State’s Central Payroll Office, replacing the 40-year-old paper-based, labor-intensive tracking methods in employee pay calculation. The new functionality, which integrates seamlessly into the HR and payroll systems, processes pay more efficiently and with greater consistency than the manually calculated timesheets of the past, and employees now have visibility to their paid leave benefits with each pay period.

Key features of this system include:

The ability for users to make corrections quickly and resubmit time and leave records to prepare for payroll deadlines.

A streamlined and secured automated approval workflow.

Audits and queries to manage payroll costs.

Employee access to electronic timesheets and leave records, along with their pay information well in advance of pay day, using email notices and confirmations.

Features to facilitate employee donations of leave, to help co-workers in need.

The project was implemented by Hawaii Modernization Initiative, which is under the purview of the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), in coordination with the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).

Comptroller Curt Otaguro said, “The completion of the new time and leave system marks an important milestone in the State’s continuing effort to modernize its legacy systems. The Time and Leave implementation also aligns with Governor Ige’s priority of restoring the public’s trust in government by committing to reforms that increase efficiency, reduce waste, and improve transparency and accountability. I am proud of our DAGS and ETS project team for their follow through and commitment to complete this project.”

“The completion of the new Time and Leave System is another example of new State systems that deliver better customer service and efficiency benefits for the State. The state continues to successfully modernize our legacy IT infrastructure. This provides the state with more resilient and robust systems that will improve security, performance and productivity,” said Doug Murdock, chief information officer, ETS.

Time and Leave was launched in June 2020 and was completed on time and on budget.

In 2019, the State of Hawai’i successfully completed its payroll modernization project, which implemented electronic pay processing. Payroll records such as pay statements and W-2s are now available for retrieval electronically through the Hawaii Information Portal. Employees can also now submit their direct deposit choices and tax withholding forms. Oracle PeopleSoft’s Time & Labor and Absence Management modules have been integrated into the payroll system. CherryRoad Technologies, Inc. has been the State of Hawai’i’s implementation partner for the State since 2016.

