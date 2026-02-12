Office of the Governor – Statement – NGA Travel Cancellation + Transparency and Expediency

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN CANCELS NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION TRIP, REAFFIRMS FULL TRANSPARENCY AND EXPEDIENCY IN ONGOING INVESTIGATION



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 12, 2026

Attributable to Governor Josh Green:

“Governors convene in Washington, D.C. each February, hosted by the National Governors Association. This annual winter meeting is important to the collaborative work I do on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi.

However, in light of recent events and to ensure steady leadership for our state during this time, I have canceled out-of-state travel for this month, including my attendance at this long-planned conference.

As I’ve previously stated, regarding the investigation, accountability is essential — no one gets a free pass. We are in an active phase of this effort led by our Attorney General and I want to see all of the facts released to the people of our state as expeditiously as possible. This needs to be resolved for the good of our public trust.”

