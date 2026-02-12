Office of the Governor – Statement – NGA Travel Cancellation + Transparency and Expediency
GOVERNOR GREEN CANCELS NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION TRIP, REAFFIRMS FULL TRANSPARENCY AND EXPEDIENCY IN ONGOING INVESTIGATION
February 12, 2026
Attributable to Governor Josh Green:
“Governors convene in Washington, D.C. each February, hosted by the National Governors Association. This annual winter meeting is important to the collaborative work I do on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi.
However, in light of recent events and to ensure steady leadership for our state during this time, I have canceled out-of-state travel for this month, including my attendance at this long-planned conference.
As I’ve previously stated, regarding the investigation, accountability is essential — no one gets a free pass. We are in an active phase of this effort led by our Attorney General and I want to see all of the facts released to the people of our state as expeditiously as possible. This needs to be resolved for the good of our public trust.”
