Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Considers Nominees for Judicial Vacancy

February 11, 2026
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that he has received the list of nominees to fill the Intermediate Court of Appeals vacancy for an Associate Judge.
Under Article VI, Section 3 of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution, the governor must appoint a judge from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission within 30 days, with the consent of the Hawaiʻi State Senate.
The Judicial Selection Commission submitted the following nominees, listed in alphabetical order:
- Lance D. Collins, currently president/principal attorney, Law Office of Lance D. Collins and a Per Diem District and Family Court Judge. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
- Daniel M. Gluck, currently a deputy Corporation Counsel, City and County of Honolulu. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.
- Nickolas A. Kacprowski, currently a partner at Dentons US LLP. He is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.
- Robert T. Nakatsuji, currently a deputy prosecuting attorney, City and County of Honolulu. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.
