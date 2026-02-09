Office of the Governor — News Release — State to Reopen Following Severe Weather Event

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF STATE OPERATIONS FOR TUESDAY, FEB. 10



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 9, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green announced today that most state offices, agencies and services that were closed for severe weather on Monday, February 9, will reopen for regular service to the public on Tuesday. There may be some exceptions, should a state park or other facility have suffered weather-related damage. For example, the state Supreme Court will have partial capacity after the weather toppled a large banyan tree.



Reopening will be public schools, public charter schools, the University of Hawaiʻi, Executive Branch departments, the Hawai‘i State Legislature and most of the Judiciary. The Judiciary will send out its own detailed guidance.

“I want to thank all essential employees for reporting to work to keep the public safe and keep the state operating, while others were on Administrative Leave,” said Governor Green. “I see and humbly appreciate your sacrifice and dedication to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. To our residents and visitors, we send a big mahalo for staying safe during this high-wind and heavy-rain event.”

The Emergency Proclamation issued in advance of the storm on Friday, February 6, will expire on February 11, unless damage assessments necessitate an extension. A further announcement will be made, if needed.

As we are in rainy season, Governor Green encourages all to prepare for upcoming severe weather events. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) website offers clear guidance on preparations for severe weather and disasters of all types at ready.hawaii.gov. Under the state Department of Defense, HIEMA also offers links for residents to sign up for alerts from their respective county emergency management agencies and Governor Green encourages residents to opt in for alerts via their mobile phones and/or other means.

