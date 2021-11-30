Screaming Eagles Cigars Opens First Official Kristoff Lounge in the Country
Screaming Eagles Cigars is a Cigar Lounge in Clarksville, TN.
Screaming Eagles Cigars, a Combat veteran-owned and operated cigar lounge in Clarksville, Tn. is now the first official Kristoff cigar lounge in the country.
Combat veteran-owned and operated cigar lounge in Clarksville, Tennessee, Screaming Eagle Cigars is proud to announce that they are now the first official Kristoff cigar lounge in the country.
— Jarrod Stover - Screaming Eagles Cigars Owner
They are the first official Kristoff cigar lounge and Kristoff military lounge in the country.
Screaming Eagle's goal is to provide high-quality cigars, excellent customer service, and an incredible atmosphere for veterans who want to enjoy a smoke break from work or just have a night out with friends.
All of their products are handpicked by owner Jarrod Stover who has been collecting cigars since serving in Afghanistan with the 101st Airbourne No Slack Battalion.
"I've been smoking cigars since I was 18 and became a cigar connoisseur while serving in the military. When I heard about Kristoff's line of cigars, I knew it would be a perfect fit for our lounge," says Stover.
Jarrod has built his own humidor, where he proudly displays his collection of over 100 different cigars.
"I know that cigars are an expensive habit to pick up, but I swear they're worth it! We want everyone to try them out and not feel like this is something inaccessible."
Screaming Eagle Cigars also carries exclusive Kristoff cigar blends, including the very popular Kristoff Maduro Churchill, a highly popular cigar amongst the veteran community.
"There are a few of these cigars that I used to bring with me during deployments to share with friends, and the Kristoffs were always a hit." – Jarrod Stover, Screaming Eagle Cigars owner.
"I am proud to be a part of this amazing cigar community with other people who have served our country," says Stover, "We are very excited about this new announcement and hope you will come in and join us for some great food, drinks, and cigars."
Screaming Eagle Cigars is located at 1432 Fort Campbell Blvd. Ste. D in Clarksville, Tennessee 37042. They are open from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday through Thursday, from 10 AM to 10 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 11:30 PM to 7 PM on Sunday. They also have a wide selection of craft beers and other libations.
For more information on Screaming Eagle Cigars, please call (931) 378-5845 or visit their website at https://screamingeaglecigars.com. If you're unable to visit them in person, you can view their extensive online cigar store.
You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/screamingeaglecigars.
