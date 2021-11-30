UPDATE - RT 9 ONE LANE OPEN - WOODFORD VT

VT ROUTE 9 IN WOODFORD VT IS NOW OPEN TO ONE LANE. AN ADDITIONAL UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN BOTH LANES ARE OPEN.

VT ROUTE 9 in both directions is CLOSED in the town of Woodford, near City Stream Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

