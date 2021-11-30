Submit Release
Safety Improvements to be Installed SH 16 at FM 8

EASTLAND COUNTY – TxDOT's contractor is currently working to install several improvements at the intersection of SH 16 and FM 8 in the community of Desdemona. Nov. 30, 2021, weather permitting, crews will begin drilling holes for installation of signage and luminaire poles and will begin boring under the roadway to install electrical service which may temporarily interrupt traffic.

Improvements at this at this intersection will include flashing beacons at the northbound and southbound lanes of SH 16 to alert traffic approaching the intersection, rumble strips on the eastbound and westbound lanes of FM 8 to alert motorists to the intersection, and a lighted stop sign installed at this location. Safety lighting will also be installed.

Most of the work will be performed from the shoulder of the roadway with minimal disruption to the traveling public. However, there may be short durations of flaggers assisting traffic through the work zone.

