Annual Traffic Counts to Begin This Week in the Brownwood District

BROWNWOOD – Beginning November 29 through December 9, TxDOT will be collecting traffic data in many locations throughout the nine county Brownwood District.

TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming Division collects on average 80,000 short-term traffic counts throughout the state on an annual basis. This is achieved by the collection of 24 hour, short-term, counts at select locations (such as, Interstate Highways, US Highways, or FM roads) within the districts by contractor personnel. Traffic count data is then analyzed and adjusted to create an Average Annual Daily Traffic, one of the many products produced from traffic count data. These short-term counts are collected to support federal, state, regional, and local transportation projects and activities including: design, maintenance, safety, planning, and roadway performance as just a few examples. Traffic count data are required as part of the annual Highway Performance Monitoring System submittal process to the Federal Highway Administration.

The Brownwood District consists of nine counties: Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens Counties.