FOURTH STELLAR REVIEW FOR THE ASHLEY ADDISON MYSTERIES

Reedsy Discovery says, An intriguing mystery with laugh-out-loud banter

Reedsy Discovery recommends REAL ESTATE, DATING, AND DEATH to all mystery readers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Addison’s second novel in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series, Real Estate, Dating, and Death, receives another spectacular review from Reedsy Discovery.

Reedsy Discovery states Real Estate, Dating, and Death’s readers will ‘laugh out loud’ and be intrigued by the mystery that develops in this second, engaging novel in the series. Calling the dialogue between the main characters ‘sparkling banter’ and ‘comedic gold’, the reviewer claimed to be in stitches reading the story.

The reviewer goes further to say the mystery will also shock and surprise readers by what unfolds in this second novel. With a plot line that includes a dead bride in the brokerage, a homeless family living in a vacant real estate listing, to a burgeoning romance with a millionaire client and questionable dalliances, the twists and turns will not disappoint the reader. Reedsy Discovery concludes this review by stating readers will say ‘I didn’t see that coming’ at the final turn of events. Reedsy Discovery recommends Real Estate, Dating, and Death to readers of mysteries, those who love a character driven story, as well as readers who have an interest in stories about a sleuth involved in real estate.

The full Reedsy Discovery review can be read at: https://reedsy.com/discovery/book/real-estate-dating-and-death-ashley-addison#review.

Real Estate, Dating, and Death is the second book in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series following Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem which introduced readers to the relationships and antics of Vivianne and Venice as they try to navigate the often-colliding worlds of real estate and crime. Ms. Addison’s yet unnamed third novel in the series will be published Spring 2022.

Real Estate, Dating, and Death and Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem can each be purchased in paperback or kindle edition at Amazon US and Amazon UK.

https://www.amazon.com/Real-Estate-Dating-Death-Vivianne-ebook/dp/B094X4WSL1/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1627999021&sr=8-1

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B094X4WSL1/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1

Ashley Addison is a New Yorker, who moved to the Pacific Northwest many years ago. Recently retired as a real estate broker, she now pursues writing her Vivianne Murphy mysteries series, full time.

A novice baker, she loves cooking and entertaining and is an avid reader.

She lives with her terrier mix rescue dog, whose picture graces the back of her books. Her cat declined to be photographed.