The Wait is Over! Book Two of the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series has arrived
Real Estate, Dating, and Death is now Published and is Available on Amazon Books.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this, the second novel in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery series, a dead bride is discovered murdered at Vivianne and Venice's brokerage, a homeless family is found sleeping in a vacant house and Viv's mother, who is a force, is having open heart surgery.
On a personal level, Venice becomes romantically involved with Bryan, who is moving out of state and Vivianne becomes concerned Venice will follow him. That is, until Viv starts dating a former client who’s handsome, amusing, and insanely rich.
In some of the many subplots, Viv’s niece has a run in with a kidnapper, there’s a wedding, another murder, and a tense final act.
Paperback $9.99. Available for sale at Amazon.com., under Kindle eBooks. Click for book available in Kindle or paperback - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094TG1T1F
