The Wait is Over! Book Two of the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series has arrived

Real Estate, Dating, and Death book 2 cover

Real Estate, Dating, and Death is now Published and is Available on Amazon Books.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this, the second novel in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery series, a dead bride is discovered murdered at Vivianne and Venice's brokerage, a homeless family is found sleeping in a vacant house and Viv's mother, who is a force, is having open heart surgery.

On a personal level, Venice becomes romantically involved with Bryan, who is moving out of state and Vivianne becomes concerned Venice will follow him. That is, until Viv starts dating a former client who’s handsome, amusing, and insanely rich.

In some of the many subplots, Viv’s niece has a run in with a kidnapper, there’s a wedding, another murder, and a tense final act.

Paperback $9.99. Available for sale at Amazon.com., under Kindle eBooks. Click for book available in Kindle or paperback - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094TG1T1F

