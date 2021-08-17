ASHLEY ADDISON DOES IT AGAIN!

BOOK VIRAL CLAIMS REAL ESTATE, DATING, AND DEATH IS ‘CAPTIVATING’

Ms. Addison’s second novel in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series, Real Estate, Dating, and Death, receives high praise from UK’s Book Viral Reviews (BVR).

BVR states readers of Real Estate, Dating, and Death will be addicted to the chemistry between the protagonists and spellbound by the tingly suspense lurking beneath the surface. Calling the novel a ‘must-read’ for fans of the genre, the reviewer commends Ms. Addison for her artful handling of characters, backstories, and sub-plots, as well as her meticulous attention to detail. The reviewer applauds the author for favoring good writing over graphic detail and complex versus two-dimensional characterizations. Without divulging details, the reviewer affirms the added romantic entanglements lead to a cracking ending and the promise of more books to come in the series. Real, Estate, Dating, and Death is recommended for the coveted BookViral Crimson Quill Award. The full BookViral Review can be read at: https://bookviralreviews.com/book-reviews/real-estate-dating-and-death/

Real Estate, Dating, and Death is the second book in the Vivianne Murphy Mystery Series following Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem which introduced readers to the relationships and antics of Vivianne and Venice as they try to navigate the often colliding worlds of real estate and crime. Ms. Addison’s yet unnamed third novel in the series will be published Spring 2022.

Real Estate, Dating, and Death and Real Estate, Murder, and Mayhem can each be purchased in paperback or kindle edition at Amazon US and Amazon UK.

