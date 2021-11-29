Open house set in Salmon Dec. 6 to collect comments on upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons

Idaho Fish and Game will host an open house in Salmon for hunters, trappers and other interested parties to comment on the proposals for the 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules. The open house will held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the IDFG Salmon Regional office at 99 Highway 93 North.

Regional turkey season proposals include increasing the number of spring season youth-only controlled hunt tags, increasing Spring and Fall controlled hunt tags, and changing the Fall controlled hunt season opening date in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30, and a portion of Unit 28. Trapping proposals include eliminating the river otter trapping closure on the Salmon River downstream from North Fork, as well as the beaver trapping closures in the Dahlonega Creek and Marsh Creek drainages.

People can also see the proposals and comment online by visiting the Public Comment section of Fish and Game website. The comment period is open until Dec. 10.