Wearable Device Developed for NASA Eliminates Airborne COVID Virus
The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away anytime soon. The most promising new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is the Ion SHIELD.
When I played in the NFL, my job was to break through any barrier the opposing team had. The Ion SHIELD creates an invisible barrier that won’t allow airborne viruses to invade my personal space.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away anytime soon. The virus is everywhere - in the air we breathe and on what we touch. Clearly, we need more effective, powerful, and scientifically proven ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The most promising new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is the Ion SHIELDTM
— Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell
Connecting World Merchandise (CWM), an innovative global wholesaler, and PARI BioMedical, LLC., a leading health-technology firm, today announced a partnership to ramp up availability of the Ion SHIELDTM. The Ion SHIELDTM is a powerful, personal, wearable device that amplifies a NASA-developed breakthrough - the proven purifying ionization technology used on the International Space Station. Billions of active ions provide safe, effective, and portable protection from COVID-19.
“The Ion SHIELDTM generates billions of natural ions that attach to bacteria and destroys them,” said Dr. Annand Iyer, inventor of the Ion SHIELDTM and CEO of PARI BioMedical. “Ions are harmless to humans, but fatal for viruses.” Dr. Iyer, a long-time professor at the Northwestern University School of Medicine, relied on hundreds of peer-reviewed studies to develop this innovative device. “The Ion SHIELDTM generates 40 times more ions than any comparable device, making it far more effective in killing COVID-19 and other viruses.”
“When I played in the NFL, my job was to break through any barrier the opposing team set before me,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - CWM director of promotions. “The Ion SHIELDTM, which uses proven science from the space program, provides peace of mind for me, knowing that it creates an invisible barrier that works as hard as I did and won’t allow airborne viruses to invade my personal space.”
Worn as a lanyard or necklace, the Ion SHIELDTM creates an effective 10ft bubble of microbe-killing ions around its wearer. It is lightweight, silent, and odorless. It is powered by a long lasting, rechargeable battery.
The Ion SHIELDTM uses cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) technology, developed by NASA to zap germs in space. The microbe killing power of ions is backed by three decades of peer-reviewed research and third-party testing. Ion SHIELDTM is the most powerful portable ion sanitizer on the planet. Other sanitization methods, such as chemicals, air-purifiers, and UV, can be effective - but are not portable and do not provide ongoing airborne and surface protection. Some of these sanitization methods carry health risks for humans and animals.
About PARI BioMedical, LLC. (PARI)
PARI BioMedical, LLC. is a New Jersey based technology innovation company focused on sustainable, health-centered technologies. PARI has footprints in major emerging markets, such as India, Africa, ASEAN, and MENA countries. Its strong code of ethics and values ensures that the company will operate at the highest level of practice in product innovation, corporate consulting, and bio-medical innovation. Learn more at www.paribiomedical.com.
About Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is a global wholesaler providing best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of the world. Its focus is on leveraging global relationships to provide the best possible prices, products, innovative solutions, and options for its customers. Connecting World Merchandise exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
