Connecting World Merchandise, SAFE4R™ and Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient bring peace to the veteran’s mind
Customized SAFE4R™ app will help combat mental health issues, reduce veteran suicide, and keep our veterans safe in many other ways.
The SAFE4R™ app brings peace of mind 24/7/365 by connecting veterans with comrades and loved ones during traumatic situations – it’s exactly what they need.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans bravely fighting PTSD, suicide and related issues are receiving reinforcements. Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel Don “Doc” Ballard, today announced a significant partnership to provide a customized SAFE4R™ app designed specifically for the veteran community. The customized SAFE4R™ app, which is available through Colonel Ballard’s organization, the Triumphant Spirit Foundation, will be used to connect veterans to “Battle Buddies” to help combat mental health issues, reduce veteran suicide, and keep our veterans safe in many other ways.
“We want to protect and serve our veterans. I had the privilege of supporting our military in Vietnam when I toured with Bob Hope to bring hope in an out-of-control situation and I’m excited to serve our military again. SAFE4R™ is a game changer. It brings protection, safety and hope above and beyond anything offered today,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “The SAFE4R™ app can bring peace of mind 24/7/365 by connecting veterans with comrades and loved ones during traumatic situations – it’s exactly what they need.”
SAFE4R™, a revolutionary social protection app, is reimagining what it means to feel safe – for users, their loved ones, and for everyone around them. Users can quickly alert friends, family, and followers when help is needed during a life-threatening medical emergency, an encounter with a criminal or a mental health crisis. The app, which currently has more than one-million users, has delivered in excess of 35,000 SAFE4R™ Alerts to keep its users physically and emotionally safe. Its unique features include custom voice activation, dynamic address tracking, blackout mode, a silent alert dispatch system, cloud recording, and comes in more than 20 languages. Learn how SAFE4R™ helps everyone at www.safe4r.com.
“It is important for all of us to realize that some veterans need more help than others. I am thankful to be able to help provide the customized SAFE4R™ app to our veterans who have given so much in defense of our nation,” said Colonel Don “Doc” Ballard. “This partnership will provide the veteran community and their families with a powerful tool for them to reach other veterans when they need help and are having challenges.”
About Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
About Colonel Don “Doc” Ballard
Colonel Don “Doc” Ballard, a Navy recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, is credited for saving several Marine’s lives by jumping on a live grenade and being able to throw it away prior to detonation. Wounded eight times himself, he went on to have a distinguished career as both a police officer and fire fighter after the military. Colonel Don “Doc” Ballard works closely with the Triumphant Spirit Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, to raise funds to help off-set the cost of funerals for the Forgotten Veterans Program. In addition, he dedicates time to more than 30 other non-profit organizations that support Veterans and first responders.
