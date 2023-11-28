Connecting World Merchandise and AbundaBox battle food insecurity, address health inequality, foster healthcare equity
When someone has adequate health and nutrition, they have hope and can tackle any obstacle in their life. AbundaBox delivers incredible resources that give hope - all bundled up in a box.”KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and AbundaBox, a curator of resources and tools for healthier living, today announced a significant partnership providing greater access to resources in the fight for equity in healthcare and the battle against food insecurity.
“I believe when someone has adequate health and nutrition, they have hope. Someone who has hope can tackle any obstacle in their life. AbundaBox provides access to incredible resources but what they are actually doing is delivering hope bundled up in a box,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “I am proud to be part of an organization that is leveling the playing field when it comes to providing healthcare, fighting food insecurity and protecting student athletes on and off the field through instant cognitive testing.”
AbundaBox provides comprehensive solutions for a healthier life, addressing the critical health needs of its members. AbundaBox works diligently to ensure people have access to the health resources they need and qualify for, delivering them right to their doorsteps. Depending on coverage and eligibility, AbundaBox provides HealthPacks, which may include:
• Rapid Antigen and PCR Molecular Tests
• Essential vitamins
• Real-time monitoring devices for blood pressure and glucose levels
• A food card pre-loaded with funds for nutritious food purchases
• Connectivity tools and on-demand telehealth resources
• Acute medicine and antibiotics
• Mental health services
“At AbundaBox, we stand committed to customizing a scalable solution that’s focused on meeting folks where they are with the resources they need. Prevention can begin with access and awareness, to remove the barriers to healthcare, nutritious food, and connectivity,” said Emily Jones, Chief Executive Officer of AbundaBox. “Consistency is imperative in driving change, and like Connecting World Merchandise, we believe in prioritizing our Participants’ health needs. This partnership will help increase access to those who need these critical resources.”
About Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best-in-class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at: connectingworldmerchandise.
About AbundaBox
AbundaBox stands committed to removing barriers to ensure that all Americans have easier access to healthcare and resources to battle food insecurity, while addressing health inequality through support, education, and connectivity. It ardently believes in prioritizing customers' health needs and is continually striving to guarantee access to critical resources month after month, one box at a time. Guided by integrity and transparency, AbundaBox’s dedication extends beyond saving lives to improving everyday wellness. It tirelessly strives to make both healthcare and nutritious food resources more accessible and affordable for all. Learn more at: AbundaBox.com
Mark Molzen
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC
mark.molzen@cworldm.com