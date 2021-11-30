New Consumer Private Air Charter and Fractional Jet Card/Membership Research and Analysis Released
The Jet Card Report 2021 provides unduplicated, valuable insights directly from buyers of private aviation prior to and post-purchaseMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jet Card Report 2021 by Private Jet Card Comparisons provides unduplicated valuable insights directly from buyers of private aviation prior to and post-purchase.
This 140 + page report offers detailed and segmented insights into what consumers of private aviation memberships and jet cards want – and what they bought.
It provides actionable data that subscribers can use to refine and target their offerings to increase sales and profitability.
Who should buy this report?
- Brokers selling jet cards or memberships
- Brokers considering jet cards or memberships
- Operators selling jet cards or memberships
- Operators wholesaling to the jet card or membership sellers
- Operators considering jet cards or memberships
- Fractional share operators
- Manufacturers of aircraft used by charter and fractional providers
- Suppliers, including those providing inflight connectivity
- Industry executives and analysts who wish to better understand the jet card/membership market from the consumer perspective
Who was surveyed?
Subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons who pay a $250 annual subscription fee
Pre-purchase:
404 active buyers of private aviation who were in the process of researching private aviation options between February and August 2021 tell what they want. This is direct data from their requests for a custom analysis of best options via Private Jet Card Comparisons’ JET CARD DECIDER tool.
Post-purchase:
375 consumers who purchased, were in the process of purchasing or were active private aviation users as of September 2021 tell what they bought, including which solutions they are using (jet cards and memberships, on-demand, full ownership, fractional ownership, jet sharing), and future private travel expectations.
What jet card buyers want:
- Number of flight hours desired
- Aircraft types wanted
- Minimum lead-time for booking desired
- Flexibility to avoid peak days
- Desire to upgrade/downgrade aircraft size
- Pricing preferences (Fixed/Capped Rates vs. Dynamic)
- Need for multi-airplane same-time use
- Openness to flying turboprops
- Openness to working with boutique/small providers
- Requirement for fully enclosed lavs
- Require/desire WIFI
- Extended service area destinations desired
- Pet travel
- Segment Analysis of the Light Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of the Super Midsize Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of Turboprop market potential
- Segment Analysis of The Last-Minute Flyer – Respondent who want to book within 24 hours or less to departure
- Segment Analysis of The Planners – Respondents who book at least 7 days in advance
- Segment Analysis of The Connected Flyer – Respondents who require WiFi
- Segment Analysis of Respondents open to Boutique/Small Providers
Post Purchase Analysis:
- Newcomers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- Existing Flyers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- All Flyers – Post-COVID-19 flying compared to prior pre-COVID-19
- Reasons to fly privately
- Service Issues
- What are your current private aviation solutions?
- Approximately how much was the deposit of your last jet card/membership purchase?
- Satisfaction with Current Provider
- What was negotiated?
- Jet Card Providers ranked by Consideration/Purchase
- Jet Card Market Share of Leading Providers
- Jet Card Market Share of First Time Buyers by Leading Providers
- % Considered But Didn’t Purchase by Leading Providers
- % Conversion by Leading Providers (Sales, Renewals divided into Consideration)
- Program Loyalty for Leading Providers (Renewals)
- Interest in Fractional and Full Ownership
Format:
The results of this direct, first-person research with buyers of private aviation are presented in easy-to-read tables with clear graphics in a PDF format. There is limited commentary, enabling subscribers to make their own interpretations of the extensive data.
Delivery:
After you purchase the report, a copy of The Jet Card Report 2021 will be delivered within three business days in PDF format via email.
Visit www.privatejetcardcomparisons.com/industry for more information.
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
doug.gollan@privatejetcardcomparisons.com