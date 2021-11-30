New Consumer Private Air Charter and Fractional Jet Card/Membership Research and Analysis Released

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jet Card Report 2021 by Private Jet Card Comparisons provides unduplicated valuable insights directly from buyers of private aviation prior to and post-purchase.

This 140 + page report offers detailed and segmented insights into what consumers of private aviation memberships and jet cards want – and what they bought.

It provides actionable data that subscribers can use to refine and target their offerings to increase sales and profitability.

Who should buy this report?

- Brokers selling jet cards or memberships
- Brokers considering jet cards or memberships
- Operators selling jet cards or memberships
- Operators wholesaling to the jet card or membership sellers
- Operators considering jet cards or memberships
- Fractional share operators
- Manufacturers of aircraft used by charter and fractional providers
- Suppliers, including those providing inflight connectivity
- Industry executives and analysts who wish to better understand the jet card/membership market from the consumer perspective

Who was surveyed?

Subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons who pay a $250 annual subscription fee

Pre-purchase:

404 active buyers of private aviation who were in the process of researching private aviation options between February and August 2021 tell what they want. This is direct data from their requests for a custom analysis of best options via Private Jet Card Comparisons’ JET CARD DECIDER tool.

Post-purchase:

375 consumers who purchased, were in the process of purchasing or were active private aviation users as of September 2021 tell what they bought, including which solutions they are using (jet cards and memberships, on-demand, full ownership, fractional ownership, jet sharing), and future private travel expectations.

What jet card buyers want:

- Number of flight hours desired
- Aircraft types wanted
- Minimum lead-time for booking desired
- Flexibility to avoid peak days
- Desire to upgrade/downgrade aircraft size
- Pricing preferences (Fixed/Capped Rates vs. Dynamic)
- Need for multi-airplane same-time use
- Openness to flying turboprops
- Openness to working with boutique/small providers
- Requirement for fully enclosed lavs
- Require/desire WIFI
- Extended service area destinations desired
- Pet travel
- Segment Analysis of the Light Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of the Super Midsize Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of Turboprop market potential
- Segment Analysis of The Last-Minute Flyer – Respondent who want to book within 24 hours or less to departure
- Segment Analysis of The Planners – Respondents who book at least 7 days in advance
- Segment Analysis of The Connected Flyer – Respondents who require WiFi
- Segment Analysis of Respondents open to Boutique/Small Providers

Post Purchase Analysis:

- Newcomers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- Existing Flyers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- All Flyers – Post-COVID-19 flying compared to prior pre-COVID-19
- Reasons to fly privately
- Service Issues
- What are your current private aviation solutions?
- Approximately how much was the deposit of your last jet card/membership purchase?
- Satisfaction with Current Provider
- What was negotiated?
- Jet Card Providers ranked by Consideration/Purchase
- Jet Card Market Share of Leading Providers
- Jet Card Market Share of First Time Buyers by Leading Providers
- % Considered But Didn’t Purchase by Leading Providers
- % Conversion by Leading Providers (Sales, Renewals divided into Consideration)
- Program Loyalty for Leading Providers (Renewals)
- Interest in Fractional and Full Ownership

Format:

The results of this direct, first-person research with buyers of private aviation are presented in easy-to-read tables with clear graphics in a PDF format. There is limited commentary, enabling subscribers to make their own interpretations of the extensive data.

Delivery:

After you purchase the report, a copy of The Jet Card Report 2021 will be delivered within three business days in PDF format via email.

Visit www.privatejetcardcomparisons.com/industry for more information.

About

Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only independent buyer's guide to private aviation programs, including jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter and fractional ownership. Paid subscribers ($250 for 12 months) gain access to comprehensive data comparing over 250 programs by 65 variables. Subscribers save hours and weeks of research identifying the best options for their needs in just minutes. Personal assistance from its Editor Doug Gollan is included. Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation research website that DOES NOT sell subscriber data to the jet companies, providing privacy. Don't be fooled by websites that offer free assistance in exchange for your contact information. Private Jet Card Comparisons has been covered in major media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Miami Herald, Los Angeles Time, USA Today, CNBC, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Town & Country, and more.

Private Jet Card Comparisons

