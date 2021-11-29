Win Up to $5,000 Daily With Cash 4

MLC premiers new draw-style game Jan. 10, 2022

JACKSON, MISS. – Cash 4, the newest daily draw-style game with a top prize of $5,000, begins Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with tickets available at Mississippi Lottery Corporation retailers throughout the state.

“Cash 4 operates very similarly to our draw-style game Cash 3,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “If you know how to play Cash 3, you know how to play Cash 4. Our players love new games, and this is one players familiar with surrounding lotteries have been anticipating. We are happy to add it to our portfolio and hope our players enjoy it.”

Players may choose a four-digit number (from 0000-9999), such as 1234, or choose the Quick-Pick option, with the terminal randomly selecting their numbers. Players also have the choice of 13 different play types. A step-by-step of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website at https://www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-4/, and how-to-play brochures will be available at lottery retailers.

“There are more ways to play and more ways to win,” Hewitt said. “Like Cash 3, regardless of how many people play or how many people win, the set prize amounts are the same.”

Ticket prices are $0.50 and $1. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $100 to $5,000. The highest prize for a $1 play is $5,000.

Drawings occur daily each evening at the same time as Cash 3, with winning numbers posted at mslotteryhome.com at approximately 10 p.m. Central Time. Additionally, television stations WCBI-Columbus, WXXV-Gulfport, WJTV-Jackson, WHLT-Hattiesburg, WMDN-Meridian and WGBC-Meridian also will post results from the drawings, though times may vary based on station schedules.

Players may redeem winning tickets up to $599 at approved retailers or the MLC headquarters; prizes of $600 or more must be claimed at the MLC headquarters or by mail. Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at MLC headquarters.

