Ascend Technologies Welcomes Stratosphere Networks Managed IT and Security Services to Portfolio in Carve-Out
Ascend continues strategic growth through acquisition agreement with Stratosphere, both headquartered in Chicagoland area.
Ascend Technologies is honored to continue Stratosphere’s mission of delivering great managed services to their managed IT and cyber security services clients.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies, LLC., a prominent Midwest IT solution provider will expand its presence in Chicago with the acquisition of Stratosphere Networks Managed IT and Security Services division.
— Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend
“Ascend Technologies is honored to continue Stratosphere’s mission of delivering great managed services to their clients.” said Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. “Additionally, we warmly welcome members from Stratosphere’s managed IT and cyber security services to our team. We are excited to continue to invest in the future of our new team members so they may continue the excellent services Stratosphere clients have come to expect."
Steve Melchiorre, CEO, Stratosphere Networks commented on the acquisition saying “We were especially attracted to Ascend due to our similar culture and service offerings, and that Ascend is headquartered in Chicago. We believe our staff members and managed services clients will have an incredible opportunity to thrive and grow with Ascend.” says Melchiorre, “As for the future of Stratosphere, this opportunity enables us to focus our efforts and resources on our growing project and consulting business.”
Stratosphere Networks will retain their IT Project, Voice Services, and Consulting business.
With this acquisition, the former Stratosphere managed IT and security services clients will gain access to Ascend’s robust support structure as well as holistic cybersecurity, cloud & infrastructure, and Salesforce solutions offerings.
This marks the fifth acquisition for Ascend since December of 2019 with the partnership of M/C Partners, a private equity firm.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of 300 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business, and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow, and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. For more information, visit https://teamascend.com.
ABOUT STRATOSPHERE NETWORKS
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT and comanaged IT services – and trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. For more information, visit https://stratospherenetworks.com.
ABOUT M/C PARTNERS
M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com.
