World’s Finest Chocolate Monthly $2K Giveaway Rewards Outstanding Educators
Christina Allen, teacher at Riverview Academy of Math and Science of Riverview, FL wins November Giveaway.
She has an engaging classroom presence, value in real-world learning, exchange of best practices, and a lifelong love of learning.”RIVERVIEW, FL, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Allen is the latest winner of the World’s Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway. Allen is a teacher at Riverview Academy of Math and Science. She received the most votes on the WFC Facebook page for the month of November, with this nomination:
— Nomination for Christina Allen
“For as far as she can remember, Christina Allen wanted to be a teacher. She possesses some amazing qualities in her classroom, some of those qualities include skills in communication with her students, active listening, collaboration with both students and teachers, adaptability, empathy, and patience. She has an engaging classroom presence, value in real-world learning, exchange of best practices, and a lifelong love of learning. Recently she has been overwhelmingly voted by her peers as a teacher of the month. Additional roles she takes on are a 2nd-grade team lead, math reflex lead, and a seat on the school board. You won’t find a more compassionate and caring teacher. Much deserved!”
World’s Finest Chocolate (WFC) began the $2K Giveaway in October 2021. Each month, the company will be giving away $2,000 to honor excellence in education, via its Facebook page. Winning educators will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school at the end of each month now through May 2022. Anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar.
Allen will receive a $1,000 check to use for her classroom. In addition, Riverview Academy of Math and Science will also receive a $1,000 check. One of Allen’s supporters, Hunter Brown, also won a 5 lb. chocolate bar.
“It is the perfect time to reward our educators and schools for all they have given over the last 20 months. The stories we are receiving are amazing and we are excited to give back in this way to thank those giving so much to the future generation,” said WFC Vice President of US Sales Amber Suba.
Starting December 1, World’s Finest Chocolate will reopen the monthly contest, and the next winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 29.
• To nominate an educator, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2kgiveaway.
• To vote for a nominated educator, like the original Facebook post.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
