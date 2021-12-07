California Institute for Human Sciences Launches Masters Program With Yoga Therapy Concentration
The California Institute for Human Science launches a new Concentration in Yoga Therapy degree program.
This is a unique opportunity to earn a master’s degree alongside an IAYT credential, and this dual program is the only one on the West Coast.”ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a Mind Body Consciousness university bridging science and spirituality, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Concentration in Yoga Therapy as part of the Master of Arts in Integral Health degree program.
This exciting dual program will provide students with a comprehensive, three-dimensional study of the mind, body, and spirit through yoga and holistic healing practices, including asana, meditation, pranayama, energy work, chanting, mudra, spiritual psychology, counseling, and lifestyle coaching. This innovative program is made possible through CIHS’ partnership with The Soul of Yoga, a renowned yoga studio in Encinitas that hosts the only International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) accredited Yoga Therapy Training Program in San Diego.
“This is a unique opportunity to earn a master’s degree alongside an IAYT credential, and this dual program is the only one on the West Coast,” said Monique Lonner of Soul of Yoga.
Graduates from CIHS’s new dual programs will be IAYT credential-eligible yoga therapists and master’s degree holders in integral health. Through this unique area of study, students will learn to tailor the practices and teachings of yoga to address health needs and cultivate a personal wellness program.
“This one-of-its-kind program focused on yoga therapy helps to explore the relationship between spirituality and science for true healing and wellbeing,” Dr. Thomas Brophy, President of CIHS, said. “The students who attend CIHS look for a unique approach to wellness that compliments their health and wellness journeys, so it is appropriate that our programs include yoga therapy which is proven to impact the mind, body, and spirit positively. This program will bridge the divide between traditional and integrative health studies, and graduates will come away with a new, thoughtful approach to help clients find true wellbeing.”
Students interested will need to have completed a bachelor’s degree program from an accredited institution in a related field and yoga teacher training and experience.
“If yoga has impacted you, and you know its power in fostering mind, body, and health, this is the perfect master’s program for you,” Brophy said. “Not only will it provide you a foundation in integral health but teach you the methods to explore the deep impact yoga has on full-body wellness. CIHS is thrilled to feature this highly requested program.”
CIHS was founded in 1992 by Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, a scientist and religious leader who championed the academic study of and scientific research toward mind, body, and spirit integration. Today, the university features six graduate degree programs, MA and Ph.D. programs in the Schools of:
● Integral Health
● Integral Noetic Sciences
● Psychology
The Psychology programs include concentration tracks in clinical licensure and integral psychology. The Integral Health programs include concentration tracks in yoga therapy and biofield research. The Integral Noetic Sciences programs include concentration tracks in wisdom design and anomalous studies. CIHS also has a bachelor’s completion program in Integral Studies.
This summer, CIHS earned regional accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Senior College, and University Commission, one of six institutional accrediting agencies in the nation. The distinction reaffirms the university’s commitment to excellence, adherence to rigorous academic standards, and diligence of faculty and administration.
Students who study at CIHS have credited its programs with deepening their understanding of self and helping develop a mindful approach to living.
To learn more about the California Institute for Human Science, visit it online at www.cihs.edu or on social media on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN SCIENCE
California Institute for Human Science (CIHS) is a mind, body, consciousness research university and center for lifelong learning where science meets spirituality. CIHS offers six graduate degree programs that highlight integral noetic sciences, integral health and psychology, and an undergraduate bachelor completion program.
California Institute for Human Science is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001
Founded in 1992 by scientist and spiritual leader Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, CIHS’s core mission is to provide students with a holistic understanding of the mind, body, spirit connection, and the individual’s role in cultivating a better society. Since its inception, the university continues to be an innovative and collaborative leader in progressing integral higher education.
CIHS is a 501-c-3 not-for-profit corporation.
