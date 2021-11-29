Michelman Expands Their Surface Modification Solutions For Technical Textiles

Michelman Unyte

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman now helps improve the performance and functional behavior of technical textiles in applications including construction, ballistic, medical and hygiene, automotive, filtration media, pre-preg, and consumer products.

Unyte® is Michelman’s brand of versatile family of water-based technologies that help achieve advanced form and function in both woven and nonwoven materials used in the design of technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics. These solutions enhance textile products' performance by improving adhesion, binding, slip, processability, and chemical & heat resistance.

• Unyte® Bind offers multiple solutions that improve fiber-to-fiber adhesion.

• Unyte® Heat solutions provide heat resistance during primary and secondary processing and impart heat resistance in end-use applications.

• Unyte® Glide increases lubricity and slip and facilitates tow spreading of fibers in technical textile production. This grade of products is also used as oversizing to improve release, drape, and fabric processability.

• Unyte® Grip promotes the adhesion between fibers and polymeric matrices, helping to improve various functional or mechanical properties.

• Unyte® Slip helps prevent fabrics, nonwovens, and pre-pregs that need to be stacked or rolled without sticking together.

• Unyte® Resist products are designed to provide excellent wet-out and moisture/chemical resistance to fabrics, wovens, and nonwovens.

Explains Jared Stonecash, Global Marketing Manager for Fibers & Composites, “Our proven expertise in formulating water-based surface treatments, including sizing, binders, and film formers, strengthened by our understanding of end-use applications, provides technical textile manufacturers a set of sustainable solutions offering various functionalities that can be applied at the fiber level or as an overtreatment to the textile.”

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fiber & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers to produce consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.