Kimberly Foss Named to ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2021

Kimberly Foss, CFP, CPWA, Founder and President Empyrion Wealth Management

Recognized in Thought Leadership and Education for Contributions, and Impact in the Financial Advice Industry

It is an honor to be named as a Thought Leader in the inaugural Class of 2021 LUMINARIES” — Kimberly Foss

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinkAdvisor has recognized Kimberly Foss, CFP, President of Empyrion Wealth Management, in the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES. As one of only 13 winners in the Thought Leadership and Education category for Individual Registered Investment Advisors, Foss was chosen from several hundred nominations for her dynamic leadership, and innovative impact in the financial services industry.

“It is an honor to be named as a Thought Leader in the inaugural Class of 2021 LUMINARIES,” Foss said. “At Empyrion Wealth Management our guiding motto is to put people before profits, and service above self. This is central to our mission in serving our clients every day.”

The new LUMINARIES program names its first winners to the Class of 2021 to honor top-performing industry members that are producing meaningful results in areas that matter most to advisors rather than focusing on asset levels and rankings. The inaugural winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges that spanned expertise across the advice industry, as well as members of ThinkAdvisors’ editorial team.

As President of Empyrion Wealth Management, Kimberly Foss is passionate about creating timely and educational content to share with her wider community alongside working tirelessly for her clients. This year has seen recognition of her work from the financial services industry both via the ThinkAdvisor award alongside being named to Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors.

To learn more about Kimberly Foss, and the Class of 2021 winners, please go to https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2021/08/16/meet-the-luminaries-class-of-2021/

About Empyrion Wealth Management

Empyrion Wealth Management™, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides customized wealth management advice and comprehensive financial planning for women in transition, thriving retirees, and family stewards. For more information, visit www.empyrionwealth.com or follow Kimberly Foss/Empyrion on Twitter Linkedin, and Facebook.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor a part of the ALM brand, features investment news, in-depth analysis and market tools for financial advisors through its website, newsletters, and podcasts.