Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) Secretary William Grimsley, USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, and members of the General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing of S. 241, Military Tuition Rates, tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, at 10:00 AM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, SCDVA Secretary William Grimsley, USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Veterans and Military Student Success Center, Penland Building 107B, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C.