Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,277 in the last 365 days.

State Police Continue Investigation Into Pedestrian Hit And Run Fatal Crash In Harford Co

Maryland State Police News Release

(Edgewood, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash team continues an investigation into a hit and run fatal crash in Harford County last night that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman.

The victim is identified as Desirae Standiford, 41, of Abingdon. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. 

The Maryland State Police investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian on Philadelphia Road east of Fashion Way near the Winters Run Bridge when the incident occurred.  She was struck and killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. last night. 

Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers located the vehicle they believe struck and killed the victim. It is a gray Ford pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barracks at 410-838-4101.  

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications

                     msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

State Police Continue Investigation Into Pedestrian Hit And Run Fatal Crash In Harford Co

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.