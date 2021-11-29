Boynton Beach City Commissioner Ty Penserga Officially Qualifies for Mayor of Boynton Beach
EINPresswire.com/ -- City Commissioner Ty Penserga submitted the required resident petitions to officially qualify as a candidate for Mayor of Boynton Beach. The Mayoral election will take plan March 8, 2022.
“I am excited to officially qualify as a candidate for Mayor of Boynton Beach. On the Commission, I have made it a priority to lead with transparency, ensure residents have a voice and that our city is supporting our local small businesses. Over the last four months of my campaign, I have been on a listening tour across our city meeting with residents, community, civic, and business leaders to hear their issues and how we can work together for our shared goals. Boynton Beach is on the rise and I have the experience, leadership and vision to keep our city moving forward,” said Commissioner Ty Penserga, candidate for Mayor.
Commissioner Penserga has already received broad support across the city, including endorsements from The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, The Boynton Beach Firefighters and Paramedics, Local 1891, Boynton Beach City Commissioner and Classroom Teacher Association (CTA) President Justin Katz, State Representative and former Boynton Beach City Commissioner Joe Casello and dozens of residents, business owners and community leaders.
Ty currently serves on the Boynton Beach City Commission, representing District 4. He is also a high school IB Chemistry teacher.
Commissioner Ty Penserga concurrently serves as a board member of Boynton’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Quantum Park’s Overlay Dependent District (QPODD), and the South County Regional Wastewater Treatment and Disposal (SCRWTD) boards. He also serves as chair of the School Advisory Council (SAC) and as the representative to Palm Beach County’s League of Cities and the Intergovernmental Coordination Forum.
Ty moved to Palm Beach County as a young child and attended local public schools. After graduating high school, Ty went to Temple University in Philadelphia, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biology. His parents instilled in him from an early age the importance of serving others in your community. While in college, Ty served as Senator representing the College of Science to Temple’s Student Government. He received the prestigious Diamond Award for his leadership, community service, and creating a mentoring pipeline to uplift underprivileged teens.
After graduating college, Ty returned to Palm Beach County to work as a high school teacher, where he shares his passion for chemistry and biology with hundreds of students. He later attended Florida Atlantic University, where he earned his Master’s degree in Integrative Biology. Ty published his first research paper at the age of 17 and his most recent paper in 2019 in the prestigious international journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. His research focuses on advanced imaging techniques to uncover the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.
Ty Penserga
“I am excited to officially qualify as a candidate for Mayor of Boynton Beach. On the Commission, I have made it a priority to lead with transparency, ensure residents have a voice and that our city is supporting our local small businesses. Over the last four months of my campaign, I have been on a listening tour across our city meeting with residents, community, civic, and business leaders to hear their issues and how we can work together for our shared goals. Boynton Beach is on the rise and I have the experience, leadership and vision to keep our city moving forward,” said Commissioner Ty Penserga, candidate for Mayor.
Commissioner Penserga has already received broad support across the city, including endorsements from The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, The Boynton Beach Firefighters and Paramedics, Local 1891, Boynton Beach City Commissioner and Classroom Teacher Association (CTA) President Justin Katz, State Representative and former Boynton Beach City Commissioner Joe Casello and dozens of residents, business owners and community leaders.
Ty currently serves on the Boynton Beach City Commission, representing District 4. He is also a high school IB Chemistry teacher.
Commissioner Ty Penserga concurrently serves as a board member of Boynton’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Quantum Park’s Overlay Dependent District (QPODD), and the South County Regional Wastewater Treatment and Disposal (SCRWTD) boards. He also serves as chair of the School Advisory Council (SAC) and as the representative to Palm Beach County’s League of Cities and the Intergovernmental Coordination Forum.
Ty moved to Palm Beach County as a young child and attended local public schools. After graduating high school, Ty went to Temple University in Philadelphia, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biology. His parents instilled in him from an early age the importance of serving others in your community. While in college, Ty served as Senator representing the College of Science to Temple’s Student Government. He received the prestigious Diamond Award for his leadership, community service, and creating a mentoring pipeline to uplift underprivileged teens.
After graduating college, Ty returned to Palm Beach County to work as a high school teacher, where he shares his passion for chemistry and biology with hundreds of students. He later attended Florida Atlantic University, where he earned his Master’s degree in Integrative Biology. Ty published his first research paper at the age of 17 and his most recent paper in 2019 in the prestigious international journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. His research focuses on advanced imaging techniques to uncover the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.
Ty Penserga
Ty For Mayor of Boynton Beach
Ty@TyforMayor.com