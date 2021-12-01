Iconic Fashion Illustrator Barbara Tyler Ahlfield will be presenting "Fashion Art" at Spectrum Miami

Whisper I by Barbara Tyler Ahlfield on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Whisper 2 by Barbara Tyler Ahlfield on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Whisper 3 by Barbara Tyler Ahlfield on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503

Iconic Fashion Illustrator Barbara Tyler Ahlfield presents her newest series of paintings, "Fashion Art" with ArtTour International at Spectrum Miami Booth #503

Fashion is definitely a great influence… I love drama, dramatic posing, and lighting.” — Barbara Tyler Ahlfield

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Fashion Illustrator Barbara Tyler Ahlfield presents her newest Fashion Art paintings at ArtTour International's Booth in Spectrum Miami. Collectors and art enthusiasts can view works from one of our time's best contemporary realist painters on display from December 1 - 5, 2021.

Barbara Tyler Ahlfield moved from a thriving career as a fashion illustrator to success as a fine artist, using her talent for painting women in fashionable clothing to create elegant and empowering works of art that draw from familiar forms.

Her works present a world of glamour in a style that combines her love for fashion and painting, blending classical, realistic figurative techniques with a modern fashion-inspired impressionist influence.

Ahlfield explores colors and textures and captures velvet's tactile qualities, the rich luster of satin, the feel of taffeta, and the nostalgic, crispy texture of vintage lace, taking the viewer on an indulging journey of romantic fantasy.

During Ahfltield's thriving career as a Fashion Illustrator, she worked for some top U.S. department stores, including Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, and Hutzler's.

As lead fashion illustrator for Lord & Taylor, she saw her double-page illustrations in the Sunday edition of the New York Times. "I have been honing my skills in 'romancing' the human face and form for many years … my expertise is in capturing my subjects at their beautiful/handsome best, while still being instantly recognizable with their essence intact."

Her most recent series is also featured in her brand Sisumoi, which she established with her daughter Alexandra Ahlfield. Sisumoi is an online retailer of inspirational accessories designed to uplift and brings beauty with lifestyle products.

Barbara Tyler Ahlfield has received several honors, including the NORMA award for lingerie advertising and cosmetic advertising, the Seklemian award for reflective color advertising, the Federated Dept. Store advertising award. In 2014 she was named one of the top 50 new international artists by Art Business News magazine 2014. In 2017 Ahlfield was featured as "Artist Of The Year" in ArtTour International Magazine, and she has received the ATIM Top 60 Masters Award most recently.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role when it comes to reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. It is an honor for us to represent Barbara Tyler Ahlfield during this event and showcase her works." Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog. Or follow ATIM on Facebook and Instagram @arttourinternational.