Logic20/20 named one of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021
Seattle Business magazine honored the consulting firm on its Best Companies list for the sixth consecutive year.
Seattle Business magazine honored the consulting firm on its Best Companies list for the sixth consecutive year.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, was named one of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021 by its employees and Seattle Business magazine. This marks the firm's sixth consecutive year on the list, ranking 6th in the Large Company category.
Logic20/20’s employees noted that the company’s hybrid working environment and connected teams were among the reasons for their high ranking. Their focus on digital collaboration creates opportunities for Washington-based employees to connect with coworkers across the nation and work on projects across the globe.
“We want to create a working environment that provides a balanced experience of virtual and face-to-face connection,” says CEO Christian O’Meara. “This allows employees to impact the microcultures in their region and the culture of our larger company. The influence from our employees is what continues to make Logic20/20 one of the Best Companies to Work For.”
This annual program was created by Seattle Business magazine and Best Companies Group to recognize and honor the best employers in Washington. The list is made up of 100 companies ranked based on employee survey results and an evaluation of each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.
The winners, including Logic20/20, were recognized in the November–December issue of Seattle Business. The full list of winners in the Large Companies category is available at seattlebusinessmag.com/100-best-companies-work.
For a closer look at what it’s like to work at Logic20/20, visit logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a West Coast–based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
