Bombora Launches Insight Suite, Giving Publishers Full Picture of Website Visitors and B2B Purchase Intent
Leading provider of B2B intent data shows deep profile and intent attributes, unlocking new monetization opportunities for publishers
The graphics from Company Surge® Insights show us quickly what we need to know. We can easily identify whether or not our campaigns overindex on C-suite, enterprise or public-sector professionals.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most internet traffic is anonymous, making it difficult for publishers to monetize the full value of their audience. Thanks to Bombora’s new analytics suite, Company Surge® Insights for Publishers, publishers can enhance their understanding of specialty business audiences and report granular audience performance metrics to advertisers, Bombora announced today.
— Forbes SVP of Digital Operations & Strategy Alyson Williams
Bombora built its Company Surge® data from its proprietary, privacy-compliant cooperative of thousands of business websites. This Data Co-op measures more than 20 billion monthly content-consumption events. This data has long informed marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. Now Bombora is applying that same Company Surge® technology—learning which of more than 8,000 business topics suddenly interests the employees of millions of organizations—to help publishers gain a current and much deeper understanding of their audiences’ purchase intent.
In this analytics suite, publishers can easily see—and act on—data from a multitude of visualizations that require no specialized knowledge to understand. Publishers like Forbes are using the product to help their B2B advertising partners get more value out of their onsite audiences.
“The ability to show the business makeup of our entire audience is invaluable,” said Forbes SVP of Digital Operations & Strategy Alyson Williams. “The graphics from Company Surge® Insights show us quickly what we need to know. We can easily identify whether or not our campaigns overindex on C-suite, enterprise or public-sector professionals; which categories particularly interest that audience; where the intent trends are, by company or industry; and more. This enables us to build out thoughtful, data-driven programs for our clients and reassures them of the value of working with Forbes.”
The insights also provide topic intelligence for Forbes’ B2B brand content clients: “We can share trending intent topics with our clients to inform not only their program, but also their broader content marketing efforts,” said Forbes VP of Content Partnerships Claire Robinson.
Company Surge® Insights for Publishers includes Visitor Insights, a set of visualized reports that unveil demographic and firmographic attributes as well as topics of interest for a customer’s web visitors. Market Insights reveals broad content trends across the business internet around topics, industries, accounts, and much more. These insights enable publishers to identify their unknown users; prepare thorough media kits and sales collateral; identify segments for media planning; and learn research interests for editorial, audience development, and events.
“Now publishers can unlock monetization previously inaccessible without rich audience profile buyer intent data,” said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. “By demonstrating the full value of their audience beyond their own first-party data, publishers are able to connect the unique audience they’ve built to advertisers looking to engage specifically with them.”
Bombora is releasing these insights for publishers in the Data Co-op and globally. To learn more about Company Surge® Insights for Publishers, visit https://bombora.com/publishers.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
