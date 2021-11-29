eSports Gamers To Win Huge Pool Prizes When Competing In Zloadr Hosted NFT Games
NFT gaming provider, Zloadr, announces huge pool prizes for its esports NFT owners competing in their NFT gamesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSports gamers in different parts of the world are set for an unprecedented experience as the organizers of Zloadr hosted NFT games have announced huge pool prizes of up to $50,000. Zloadr is set to make history with the launch of the first-ever NFT play-to-earn football tournament, with the Crypto Premiership consisting of 20 teams and 600 unique players living on the blockchain, with hostilities scheduled to commence in early 2022.
Imagine having the freedom to play against anyone across the globe with the chance of raking in a huge amount of money while enjoying the benefits that come with the blockchain industry. Well, this is what Sam Enrico Williams, Brenden Kane, and the rest of the Zloadr team are looking to bring to the table while adding the twist and turns that come with the beautiful game of football with the launch of their NFT games.
Players get to compete in the Crypto Premiership to stand a chance of being a part of the "Blockchain Championship" and "Blockchain World Cup". Each team in the Crypto Premiership will have a set amount of players allocated at the initial stage while offering merchandise for sale to fans. The competition will have 600 players with their unique attributes and characteristics. There will also be a chance for gamers to recruit players in their team to compete better and increase their chances of winning the ultimate prize.
Zloadr offers immersive gameplay, with team sponsorship deals that allow businesses to promote the brand on the shirt of players. Sponsors also take a percentage of the ticket and subscription sales generated from pay-per-view live matches.
The NFT competition is unique in all ramifications, as it features a score table that shows games results that are recorded on the blockchain for accuracy and authenticity, reminiscent of a real-life tournament.
For more information about the tournaments from Zloadr and to be a part of the unique gaming experience, visit - https://www.zloadr.com. The company can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
Charlie Williams
Zloadr
support@zloadr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other