Zloadr Launches Play-To-Earn NFT eSports Game Sign Up for Early Registrants

Groundbreaking NFT and Metaverse Marketplace platform, Zloadr, announces the launch of play-to-earn NFT eSports Game with early sign up for registrantsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zloadr is reiterating their commitment to challenging the status quo in the global online gaming industry by leveraging blockchain and the metaverse, with the launch of their play-to-earn NFT eSports game - The First-Ever NFT Play-To-Earn Football Tournament. In a related development, Zloadr announced the opening of sign up for early registrants, allowing persons interested in earning while they compete with other gamers to be a part of the innovative ecosystem.
A recent report by SensorTower revealed that the mobile gaming market generated over $7.6 billion from players. Developers of NFT games seem to be leveraging the increasing popularity of the gaming industry, with some brands already selling out of NFT’s, offering several millions of dollars in in-game assets to players while attracting the attention of investors. There has been increasing popularity in NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens), creating large markets and new relatively fairer playing fields for gamers. However, Sam Enrico Williams, Brenden Kane, and the team at Zloadr are looking to take the gaming experience a notch higher with the launch of early registration for their play-to-earn NFT esports game.
The first-of-its-kind NFT play-to-earn football tournament includes the Crypto Premiership, which consists of 20 teams and 600 unique players living on the blockchain. The teams compete to play for the "Blockchain Championship" and "Blockchain World Cup," with players powered by high-level gamers selected by crypto asset-related platforms or tokens to complete and play on their behalf.
The play-to-earn NFT eSports game comes with a wide range of features and amazing gameplay that captivates players. Each team is allocated five players initially, offering merchandise for sale to fans, with sponsors taking a percentage of the ticket and subscription sales generated from pay-per-view live matches.
There is also the opportunity to earn from Crypto Premiership players, as holders receiving a part of a competition cash prize. Every ERC-721 player belongs to a sponsored team and can be sold to another team to earn the NFT holder a share of the transfer fee.
The play-to-earn football tournament will officially commence in early 2022, with a prize pool of $50,000.
