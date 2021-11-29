NFT eSports Gaming Platform Zloadr Sets Tournaments Dates For Playoffs
Disruptive NFT gaming platform, Zloadr, announces the playoff dates for their tournaments for interested players across the globeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zloadr team, organizers of the first-ever NFT play-to-earn football tournament, has set the date for playoffs for the competition. Zloadr emerged as an NFT and Metaverse Marketplace platform to meet the growing and diverse needs of different categories of crypto enthusiasts and launched the Crypto Premiership for gamers to compete and stand a chance of winning cash prizes. The tournament, which is scheduled to commence in early 2022, has already started to gain traction worldwide.
The line between blockchain and the gaming industry has become thinner by the day, with the emergence of NFTs and the increasing popularity of esports further helping more players to enjoy the blend of the two concepts. In a related development, a plethora of blockchain games have been developed in recent times to meet the needs of players and other gaming enthusiasts. However, Zloadr has practically raised the bar to a whole new level with the launch of their NFT tournaments.
Zloadr leverages the huge popularity of the round leather game to get more people to participate in the blockchain gaming industry, launching the Crypto Premiership, which consists of 20 teams and 600 unique players, all living on the blockchain.
The Crypto Premiership serves as a pathway for players to be a part of the "Blockchain Championship" and "Blockchain World Cup" and play against some of the top names in the esports industry. The gameplay is particularly unique and fun, with all players powered by high-level gamers selected by crypto asset-related platforms or tokens to complete and play on their behalf. There is also a score table that shows the results of games that are recorded on the blockchain to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Zloadr has stated that the tournament dates for playoffs have been decided, inviting interested eSport NFT Player to get on the train and be one of the first to join the movement.
For more information about the tournaments from Zloadr and to be a part of the unique gaming experience, visit - https://www.zloadr.com.
