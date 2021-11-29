Broadway Worthy Christmas Production Returns to Woodland Park, CO
The Heart of Christmas is back in the Rocky Mountains, December 10-12, 2021
The story of The Heart of Christmas spans across centuries and generations, all the way from ancient Persia to a modern American home.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of Christmas is back in the Rocky Mountains. This stunning musical, which has become a tradition in the greater Colorado Springs area, is sure to leave a sense of wonder and awe in audiences of all ages. Bring the whole family to this unforgettable stage production taking place December 10–12 at The Auditorium, a world-class performing arts and conference venue on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.
The story of The Heart of Christmas spans across centuries and generations, all the way from ancient Persia to a modern American home. The audience follows along as a fourth wise man, Zargon, seeks out the birth of the new king, and along the way he discovers how the giving of his gift can change someone’s life.
In addition to the production, we are hosting our Christmas Market, full of handmade gifts and goods from local craftsmen. The Christmas Market is open prior to, during, and after each performance. It’s a great way to support local crafters and cottage industries.
Ticket prices are $35 for those who are 13 and up, $20 for ages 5–12 and free for children 4 and under. Make attending The Heart of Christmas and the Christmas Market a part of your family tradition! It promises to be a memorable experience.
Purchase tickets for The Heart of Christmas at HeartOfChristmas.org or call our Helpline at 719-635-1111 for more information.
About Charis Bible College
Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.
