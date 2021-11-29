eSports Gamers To Purchase Zloadr Player NFTs To Compete in Cash Prize Competitions
All-inclusive NFT and Metaverse Marketplace platform, Zloadr, now allows esports gamers to purchase Zloadr player NFTs to compete and win cash prizesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zloadr continues to push boundaries in the metasphere as the platform recently announced that gamers can now purchase Zloadr player NFTs to increase their chances of winning in their first-of-its-kind NFT play-to-earn football tournament. The move is part of the goal of the Zloadr team, headed by Sam Enrico Williams, to get more people to have fun by competing with fellow NFT owners and win cash prizes in the process.
The esports industry has literally exploded in recent times, receiving a spike in investment from venture capitalists as well as private equity firms, with the number doubling in 2018 from 34 to 68, according to a report by Deloitte, taking the total investment to $4.5 billion in 2018 from the $490 million in the previous year. Newzoo have also projected revenues in the eSports ecosystem to hit $1.8 billion by 2022, as more gamers emerge across the globe daily. The amazing figures have not particularly translated into optimal satisfaction on the part of players, especially with the emergence of blockchain games. However, Zloadr aims to usher in a new experience as substantiated with the recent development that allows players to purchase Zloadr Player NFTs and compete for cash prizes.
Zloadr has launched the crypto premiership that will officially commence in early 2022, with a prize pool of $50,000. The tournament will have 600 NFT players, all unique and randomly generated with their characteristics and attributes. Every team in the competition will have a set limit of players initially, with an opportunity to buy more players for fortification. The players can be sold among teams in the competition at the valued transfer fee to strengthen the team and increase the chances of winning the grand prize.
For more information about the crypto premiership, to buy a player, and other products from Zloadr, visit - https://www.zloadr.com. The company can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
