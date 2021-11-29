Zloadr Bets Big on Crypto Games That Allow NFT Holders To Play-To-Earn
Innovative blockchain ecosystem, Zloadr, backs the concept by crypto games that enable holders of NFTs to play-to-earnLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Zloadr, a groundbreaking blockchain-powered ecosystem, led by Sam Enrico Williams and Brenden Kane, are optimistic about the potentials of crypto games that allow holders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to play-to-earn. The engaging Zloadr ecosystem is designed to provide financial freedom to different categories of crypto enthusiasts, including stakeholders and investors through a token sale, NFTs, crypto games, and a host of others.
Blockchain-based games have been described as new pacesetters in the global gaming and betting industry, bridging the gap between two different worlds by allowing players to earn digital currencies as they enjoy a fun time competing with one another. The multi-billion-dollar online gaming industry raked in over $20 billion in revenue for 2020 and with an estimated 1 billion online gamers, the crypto gaming market might just be the next major disruption. While the market remains relatively young, it has continued to generate a lot of buzz from different quarters, with some even talking down on the idea. However, Zloadr seems to have other ideas, a claim substantiated by the series of projects available on the ecosystem.
Zloadr looks set to be the first to launch an eSport NFT metaverse that will deliver as claimed, creating a vast community, where the barrier to entry is based on accessing NFTs and assets using the $ZDR token. The NFT and Metaverse marketplace platform is designed as an ecosystem that includes NFT Players and eSports teams NFT teams competing in each premiership or league. The solutions from Zloadr are part of the initiatives that substantiate the support for crypto games that enable NFT holders to play-to-earn.
