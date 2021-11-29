Country Music Artist Craig Morgan Calls on Followers to Donate $5 to Fight Human Trafficking on Giving Tuesday
Kicking off his induction to The Exodus Road’s board, Craig Morgan posted a Facebook fundraiser today inviting fans to join the fight to end human trafficking.
We are so grateful that Craig is stepping into this official capacity with us. He is a dear friend of the organization ...”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, U.S., November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Craig Morgan is calling on fans to join the fight against human trafficking. The country music artist and Army veteran posted a Facebook fundraiser today inviting followers to help end human trafficking by donating $5 to the anti-trafficking nonprofit, The Exodus Road.
“Every dollar counts in this fight. Let’s work together to put an end to modern-day slavery,” Morgan writes. “The fact that children are sold daily for sex is devastating. We have to introduce more people to the tragic reality of human trafficking and get them involved; that’s how we’ll see change.”
Morgan joined the fight to end human trafficking in 2017 after meeting with The Exodus Road’s leadership team. Moved by their mission, Morgan told the team that he wanted to get involved personally. That fall, he traveled to Thailand with two board members and spent a week learning about anti-trafficking strategies on the front lines.
He got to see how The Exodus Road equips and sends out undercover operatives to gather evidence and build cases in partnership with local police. And, he was able to see how that casework empowered law enforcement to perform rescue operations – liberating survivors and arresting traffickers. After that trip, Morgan stayed connected with The Exodus Road, and in October of 2021, he joined the board of directors.
“We are so grateful that Craig is stepping into this official capacity with us,” Laura Parker, the CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road, said. “He is a dear friend of the organization, and his experience in the military, personal integrity and values, and passion for freedom will be incredible assets to push this mission forward.”
As a member of the board, Craig plans to leverage his voice to raise awareness for the mission to end human trafficking, and support the development of more strategic operations and partnerships in the U.S.
Along with combating human-trafficking crime with law enforcement, The Exodus Road also equips communities with training and other resources to protect the vulnerable and empowers survivors through aftercare services. In September, the Colorado-based nonprofit launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers in identifying signs of trafficking and how to combat it in the United States.
About Craig Morgan
A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four week No. 1, “That's What I Love About Sunday.” Last year, Morgan released his first new music in over three years – God, Family, Country. The album combines five new songs - including “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” Craig’s faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, with remastered versions of some of the most powerful tracks he recorded for Broken Bow from 2002 to 2008, combining his past hits mixed with future signatures. Craig offers his take on Gavin DeGraw’s smash, “Soldier.” He also teamed up with active duty Army Airborne Rangers Justin Wright and Andrew Yacovone to offer up the summery “Sippin’ On The Simple Life.”
Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.
Learn more at https://www.craigmorgan.com/
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors.
Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and the arrests of more than 851 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue). In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at https://theexodusroad.com/
