Zloadr’s NFT eSports Team Ownership Is A Huge Win For Non Crypto Investors In The Metasphere
Fast-emerging NFT provider, Zloadr, continues to gain traction with experts describing it as an ideal path for non-crypto investors entering the metasphereLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zloadr might just be creating another major disruption in the metasphere as the increasingly popular blockchain platform has caught the attention of experts in the industry for its play-to-earn solution. Its eSport NFT offerings have been described as a huge win for non crypto investors who are looking to enter the metasphere, especially with the team ownership model.
The unique business model of Play-to-earn (P2E) or NFT games that challenge the status quo of the gaming industry has attracted the attention of NFT buyers worldwide, allowing owners of teams and players to earn while having fun as opposed to paying to play or even playing free. Blockchain-based games have witnessed a significant amount of success in recent times, with a report revealing that the number of accounts or wallets connected to blockchain games reached 754,000 in Q3, increasing by 25%, compared to Q2, representing a fantastic 509% increase year-over-year. Despite the amazing figures from the NFT gaming market, most of the available games are not particularly friendly to non-crypto investors. However, Zloadr looks poised to change this narrative through their NFT eSports team ownership model.
Zloadr launched the crypto premiership as a play-to-earn esports game that features 20 clubs, with each team having a set limit of players at the initial stage. One of the unique features of the model is that all teams offer merchandise for sale to fans, enabling them to generate revenue. Owning a team involves branding on all virtual players' uniform kits and team merchandise that will be sold, allowing businesses that are not even crypto-biased to be a part of the metasphere as sponsors earn a percentage of the ticket and subscription sales generated from pay-per-view live matches.
Team ownership in the crypto premiership offers a win-win situation to all stakeholders and offers the first-of-its-kind opportunity for non crypto investors looking to be a part of the metasphere without any active involvement.
For more information about the crypto premiership and to sponsor a team, visit - https://www.zloadr.com.
