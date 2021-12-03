Submit Release
ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present Flash E Williams “Still Waters”.

"Still Waters" is a profound track about Black history and excellence, it's the perfect balance of knowledge and hood politics.

Down in Tuskegee, they poisoned black airmen My ancestors talking to me, swear that I can hear them They telling me to live up to my purpose The powers that be are gonna try to make you nervous”
— Flash E Williams
GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew are proud to announce the release of Flash E Williams new single “Still Waters”.

Flash E Williams, native to the small rural city of Georgetown, SC; has been coming heavy and consistently with his music this year. The release of his new single “Still Waters” illustrates just that. Flash E Williams drive and passion for his music is never fading.

Still Waters was produced by JIMMYJONES and is a profound track about Black history and excellence. Using the ever-popular negro spiritual as inspiration, Still Waters is a perfect balance of knowledge and hood politics.

“Still Waters” has that old school hip hop feel and true lyricism that showcases Flash E Williams’ vast vocabulary and understanding that Flash E Williams has; especially in regards to history and the ancestors of the past.

When asked to describe his music Flash E Williams responds “I’m bringing controversial bar after controversial bar and being the flyest rapper all simultaneously…”.

Any true and proud hip hop fan should love Flash E Williams & make sure to stay tuned for music, videos, merch, and more. Follow Flash E Williams on all streaming and social platforms today.

Follow: https://linktr.ee/FlashEWilliams
Contact: zionshallrise@gmail.com

Flash E Williams “Still Waters” (Official Audio)

