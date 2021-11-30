VL OMNI Joins Official Microsoft Partner Network

VL OMNI, a leading agile and scalable SaaS integration platform, providing fully managed integration services, has become a Microsoft Official Partner.

We are thrilled to make this partnership a reality, says VL OMNI CEO Robin H. Smith. VL OMNI has been working with Microsoft SIs and VARs to meet our common customers’ complex integration and eCommerce needs over the past years. VL OMNI is excited to continue to develop our relationship with Microsoft and the broader Microsoft community with this official announcement.

“We feel this is a really positive and exciting step in the development of the VL OMNI connector ecosystem. Having a partner like Microsoft allows us to offer our multi-channel integration approach to more merchants and companies using Microsoft ERPs who are looking for agility and scalability as they grow.” — Robin H. Smith, CEO, and Co-founder of VL OMNI

Through our managed service, VL OMNI helps brands using Microsoft products create a robust integration strategy to fully integrate and automate the flow of data across their business and scale up agility. The VL OMNI integration platform powers B2C, eCommerce, B2B, EDI, and file-based integrations connecting to Microsoft ERPs.

VL OMNI integrates Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Amazon, and others to Microsoft products such as: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Microsoft Dynamics AX, and Microsoft Dynamics NAV.

See the official Microsoft Partner page here.

About VL OMNI:

Top global multichannel merchants trust VL OMNI to guide their integrations and move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow, expand, and accelerate their business. We are your strategic eCommerce integration partner. Start a conversation today.