Simple Math Leads to Expanded Operations For Bevo Farms

Benne's innovative mindset has helped keep Bevo Farms’ operating costs low, so they can propagate high-quality plants for their customers.PELLA, IA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple math — that’s the answer Leo Benne of Bevo Farms provides when asked why North America’s top propagation company got into the wood waste recycling business. With 48 acres (19.4 hectares) of greenhouses in Langley, British Columbia, and another 5.5 acres (2.2 hectares) in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, it takes an incredible amount of energy to keep Bevo Farms’ facilities at the right temperatures during the colder months of the year. So when natural gas prices began to rise in the early 2000s, the company began considering alternative fuel sources and added a wood boiler for its heating system — a decision that eventually led Bevo Farms into the wood waste recycling industry.
“As we grew, so did our needs,” said Benne. “Doing the math, we determined we would be a lot more efficient with the Vermeer horizontal grinder than what we were getting from the electric one. Not only do we get more production out of the unit, but it does a much better job of producing consistent material sizes which gives us a better, cleaner fuel source.”
Bevo Farms runs its grinding operation year-round, and has been able to work with its raw material provider to secure all the additional wood waste material they need to keep their grinder busy creating biofuel material. “We’re pleased with the end product the grinder produces,” added Benne. “It burns cleaner than the cedar shavings we used before, which helps reduce maintenance time and expenses on the wood boiler. I’m happy we made the switch.”
While Benne may never consider his organization to be a producer of biofuel, his innovative mindset has helped keep Bevo Farms’ operating costs low, so they can do what they are the best at — propagate high-quality plants for their customers.
