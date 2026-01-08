Agenda Released for 19th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in North America.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine has released the agenda for the 19th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo , scheduled for March 31-April 2, 2026 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.“This year’s agenda reflects where the biomass industry is headed and the challenges producers are working to solve right now,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International. “Across four focused tracks, the program delivers actionable insight on technology, policy and market developments that can help producers strengthen operations, improve margins and plan for long-term growth, while the addition of the North American Biocarbon Conference brings carbon-negative solutions and carbon-removal markets into the broader biomass conversation, giving attendees a clear look at how biocarbon and biochar opportunities are taking shape across North America.”The agenda features presentations from industry leaders highlighting advancements in technology, services and policy. Content spans four primary tracks:• Track 1: Pellets & Densified Biomass – Sponsored by CPM• Track 2: Biomass Power & Thermal – Sponsored by Babcock & Wilcox• Track 3: Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)• Track 4: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)New this year, the North American Biocarbon Conference expands the International Biomass Conference & Expo by spotlighting carbon-negative and carbon-smart solutions across the biomass value chain. Co-located with IBCE, the conference brings together biocarbon and biochar producers, carbon-removal buyers, project developers, equipment providers and technology innovators alongside the broader biomass, biogas, CHP, pellet and renewable-power industries. The program features speakers advancing biocarbon deployment and strengthening carbon-removal markets across North America.“The 2026 program is intentionally designed to mirror the diversification happening across the biomass sector,” said Anna Simet, senior editor and director of content at BBI International. “By integrating biocarbon, SAF, RNG and traditional biomass markets into one agenda, attendees gain a clearer picture of where technology, policy and investment are heading. “Beyond the excellent content, the conference creates an energetic environment where the right people are in the room—making it an unmatched opportunity to connect, collaborate and move projects and the collective industry forward.”The conference will open Tues., March 31, at 1 p.m. CT and is open to all registered attendees. The expo hall grand opening is scheduled for 4:30–6 p.m. CT on March 31 and will feature more than 170 exhibitors. The general session, sponsored by West Salem Machinery, will be held on Wed., April 1, and will include keynote presentations and a roundtable discussion with industry association executives. General session speakers will be announced at a later date.BBI International and Biomass Magazine will continue their tradition of recognizing individuals whose contributions have advanced the biomass industry. Three awards will be presented during the general session: the Groundbreaker of the Year Award, the Excellence in Bioenergy Award and the Women in Biomass Award. Nominations are open through February 20, 2026.To nominate a deserving colleague, click here About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

