North American Biocarbon Conference to Debut at 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event will be co-located with the International Biomass Conference

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine has announced the addition of the North American Biocarbon Conference to the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo , expanding the event’s scope to include the full value chain of carbon-negative and carbon-smart technologies.Co-located with the International Biomass Conference & Expo, the North American Biocarbon Conference will bring together biocarbon and other pyrogenic biomass producers, carbon-removal buyers, project developers, tax and finance experts, and technology and equipment providers—alongside the broader bioenergy sector, including biomass heat and power, biogas/RNG, pellets and densified biomass, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and more. The integrated format is designed to foster cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the deployment of biocarbon solutions across North America.“The momentum behind biocarbon and pyrogenic biomass has never been stronger—from industrial decarbonization to durable carbon removal and carbon-smart materials,” said Anna Simet, senior editor and director of content at BBI International. “The North American Biocarbon Conference will bring the full value chain together, with a strong lineup of speakers and programming focused on emerging markets, project development and technology innovation, giving attendees a front-row seat to the partnerships and pathways shaping the next phase of growth.”The co-located event will feature dual-track educational programming, a unified expo hall and expanded networking opportunities, offering attendees direct access to a broader pool of commercial partners and technology providers. Programming will explore emerging markets, project development pathways, technology innovation and the role of biocarbon in scaling carbon-removal and carbon-smart solutions.Registration for the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo provides access to all conference programming at one price, including sessions from all co-located events, plenary and breakout sessions, entry to the Expo, meal functions and speaker presentations available through the conference app during the event. Biomass producers are eligible to attend at no cost.The 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo, co-located with the North American Biocarbon Conference, will take place March 31–April 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.For more information and registration details, visit https://BiocarbonConference.com About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.